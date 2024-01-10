Steelers’ T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt is taking home his seventh-career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Watt had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the Steelers’ win against the Baltimore Ravens, which paved the way for their Wild Card playoff slot against the Buffalo Bills this week.

Watt sustained a major knee injury in Saturday’s game, which will see him benched for the game against the Bills.

Watt is now tied for the fourth most games with two sacks in a player’s first seven seasons since 1982 with 22 sacks.

This is the seventh time Watt has been selected for AFC Player of the Week honors. He received the title three times (Weeks 6, 13 and 17) in 2021, once (Week 2) in 2020 and twice (Weeks 1 and 5) in 2018.

Watt is now tied with Troy Polamalu for most Defensive Player of the Week titles won by a Steelers player. He’s also tied with his brother J.J. Watt for second-most Player of the Week honors by a former Wisconsin player.

