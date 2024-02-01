Steelers T.J. Watt named to The Sporting News NFL All-Pro team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was named to The Sporting News NFL All-Pro team, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

This is another award that Watt can add to his collection as he was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team and the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team earlier this offseason. Watt was named the 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year, the third time that he won that award.

In addition to all of the awards, Watt was named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games but he will not participate due to the injury that he suffered in the latter part of the season.

