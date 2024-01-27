Local

Steelers told Mason Rudolph they want to re-sign him

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) gestures while walking off the field after an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have to figure out the concrete plan at quarterback for the 2024 season. One of the names that appear involved is Kenny Pickett, but with Mason Rudolph as a free agent and Mitch Trubisky seemingly out the door, any other than Pickett is.

But the Steelers did declare that they would like to see Rudolph return.

“It is,” Tomlin said of the team’s intentions to re-sign Rudolph. “But he is a free agent, and it is free agency, and so we’ll see where that leads us.”

After their loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mason Rudolph said he is unsure of his future with the team. Free agency is something that Rudolph experienced before, but this time around, it is likely to be vastly different.

