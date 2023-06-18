Steelers top remaining needs before training camp

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have concluded their mandatory minicamp and will now head toward Latrobe for training in over a month’s time. Regardless, the team still has plenty of roster building that they must do before then and certainly before they take the field for the first time against the 49ers. So, what are their top needs? Here are a few.

Coverage Linebacker

The biggest question on this football team, bar none, is inside linebacker. When you look at the room, they are truly lacking quality coverage options in that room. They should be quite a good run-stopping unit, and Cole Holcomb brings enough to the table that he should be pretty steady overall. But really, where does this team’s coverage upside come from? It’s not really there right now and teams can easily spread them out and attack them out of 12 personnel to no end.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group