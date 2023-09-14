Steelers try Broderick Jones at right tackle

PITTSBURGH — When the Pittsburgh Steelers lost right tackle Chuks Okorafor late in Sunday’s season opener against the San Fransisco 49ers, rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones got the call.

Jones played all of four snaps, getting a quick first look at the NFL level in his first pro game. And he played those snaps at left tackle, with starter Dan Moore Jr. moving over to the right side to replace Okorafor.

“I think I did pretty well just sticking to my roots, and sticking to what coach Pat (Meyer) taught me,” Jones said.

