Steelers to unveil new jersey exhibit for Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will unveil a new jersey exhibit for the late great running back Franco Harris prior to Saturday’s game, the team announced on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place in the FedEx Great Hall in a special ceremony at 5 p.m., prior to the team’s kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. Fans can arrive at the game early and enter through the Ticketmaster B Gate, which will take them to where the ceremony is being hosted.

Dan and Dok Harris, the wife and son of Franco Harris, will be made honorary captains for the game. This event will coincide with a number of things, including postgame fireworks and other celebrations for the first home game of the season for the Steelers.

