Steelers vets to get first preseason work vs. Bills

By Alan Saunders

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that all healthy players will play for his team in its second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in his pregame press conference at St. Vincent College on Thursday.

Of course, Tomlin said that before the first preseason game, too. But this time, he seems to mean it in a greater way.

First of all, more players are healthy. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal have returned to practice in the three sessions in between the preseason opener last Friday night in Tampa and this Saturday’s test against the Bills.

