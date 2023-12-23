Steelers vs Bengals Gameday: TV info, lines, injuries, playoff picture, more

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

You can watch Saturday afternoon’s Steeler game vs. the Bengals on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

AT STAKE

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game in playoff position, with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the hunt and attempting to knock them off. If the Steelers win this game and their next two, the Bengals will not be able to pass them in the standings. While if the Steelers lose this game, they will fall two games behind Cincinnati with two games to go.

In a tight AFC playoff race, being able to put a team behind you is about all a team can for, and so while the Steelers cannot be eliminated if they lose this week, they will be down to the narrowest of paths.

STEELERS INJURY REPORT

Three Steelers have been ruled out for this contest: quarterback Kenny Pickett (right ankle surgery), free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (left knee) and strong safety Trenton Thompson (neck stinger).

Free safety Elijah Riley (high ankle sprain) is officially questionable, but the team reinstated him from the injured reserve list on Friday, so he should be expected to play.

