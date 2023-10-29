Steelers vs. Jaguars gameday: What’s at stake

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding their team on Sunday. The Steelers are 4-2, with two quality if fluky AFC North wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. They face one of the top teams in the AFC in the Jacksonville Jaguars, the easy favorites to win the AFC South.

If the Steelers can earn a win, heading into an obviously soft two-game stretch of their schedule, they have a real chance at being 6-2 at the season’s midpoint and perhaps 7-2 heading back into divisional play.

But really, it’s about more than wins and losses. If they again win with a dysfunctional offense outside of one game-winning drive, the Steelers very well may get to that point record-wise, but it will not come with the expectations of playoff success that kind of start should suggest.

