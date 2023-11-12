Steelers vs. Packers Gameday: Lines, injuries, more

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Steelers need a win to keep pace in what appears to be a brutal AFC Wild Card picture. The Steelers are currently in second place in the AFC North and are the No. 5 seed overall in the AFC. Still, as the season reaches its midpoint, 11 AFC teams are within one game of .500. Pittsburgh must win this game before two massive divisional games against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

With a win, the Packers are not that far off from the NFC playoff picture if they can continue to string wins together, but with the Lions, Chargers, and Chiefs coming up on the plate, this feels like a must-win for those hopes if they want to keep them alive.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Montravius Adams will miss this game against the Packers with injuries. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Cam Heyward will play once again but is still dealing with the swelling after coming off of core muscle surgery.

