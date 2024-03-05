Steelers want WR Allen Robinson II back at reduced salary

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with the representatives of wide receiver Allen Robinson II in Indianapolis last week during the NFL Combine, according to a report by Ari Meirov of 33rd Team.

Robinson was in Indianapolis along with the Pittsburgh brass and his agents, Jovan and Roosevelt Barnes. Robinson was there doing media work for Sirius XM Radio.

According to Meirov, the Steelers met with Robinson’s agents because they would like for him to return to the team in 2024, but need him to do so at a lower salary cap hit than the $11.9 million he is currently slated to cost.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.





Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group