Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms against Patriots Thursday on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms for the first time during the 2023 season.

The team will be decked out in the fan-favorite jerseys during Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots

The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016, defeating the Ravens and winning the AFC North.

The team said they have a 7-2 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.

Fans are encouraged to do their part as well by wearing black to the game Thursday night, according to the Steelers.

