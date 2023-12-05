Local

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms against Patriots Thursday on Channel 11

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 20: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Pickens' touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms for the first time during the 2023 season.

The team will be decked out in the fan-favorite jerseys during Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots

You can watch Thursday night’s Steeler game vs. the Patriots on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 4 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016, defeating the Ravens and winning the AFC North.

The team said they have a 7-2 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.

Fans are encouraged to do their part as well by wearing black to the game Thursday night, according to the Steelers.

