Steelers will not fire OC Matt Canada in-season

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have no plans to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the season, according to a report by Dianna Russini of the Athletic. That follows the line of public backing from Mike Tomlin and the players, who seem willing to play out the season with Canada at the helm.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada or turn the play calling over to another coach on the staff, a person familiar with the situation shared this week,” Russini said. “I was told if a move was going to be made, it would have happened already. Though fans have criticized Canada and his play calling, Steelers players and coach Mike Tomlin have continued to show him support. I was told the team held a meeting this week to come together and search for some answers as they approach the bye week.”

That makes sense as if the Steelers would have moved to fire him, and it would have made sense at the beginning of the bye week. Of course, if things worsen at some point in the season, Pittsburgh has two Thursday night games that offer mini-byes if they want to make a move. Their first Thursday night game comes in a few weeks when they welcome the Tennessee Titans on November 2nd to Acrisure Stadium. The second will be when the Patriots come to Pittsburgh on December 7th.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group