Steelers will not get T.J. Watt back vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Even with the extra day after the Steelers and Bills game was postponed, T.J. Watt will still not suit up on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport. Due to the game being moved, the team could have made Watt active despite giving him an out designation on Friday, but that won’t happen.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> T.J. Watt ruled out with left knee injury in game against Ravens

Watt had been declared out on Tuesday by head coach Mike Tomlin with a left knee injury, so his announcement was not noteworthy, but the Steelers did not put an injury designation on any other player for this week’s game.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group