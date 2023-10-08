Steelers without five key players vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers come into their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens battered and bruised. Among their inactives are five key players who play regular rotational or starter roles. Mainly, that has hit Pittsburgh hard on the offensive line, where starting right guard James Daniels and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. are out with groin and knee injuries, respectively. Broderick Jones and Nate Herbig will get starts in their place.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Texans. Pittsburgh expects him to miss multiple weeks. That clears the way for Darnell Washington to get the first start of his rookie campaign with the team.

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal is out with a concussion. Rookie Keeanu Benton will start with Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams in base packages. Meanwhile, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko will make his season debut against the Ravens, someone that the Steelers believe is made for matchups like this one.

