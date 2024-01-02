Local

Steelers won’t comment on offseason QB plans

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers are focused on knocking off the Baltimore Ravens, and that means the short-term quarterback option is Mason Rudolph, who led Pittsburgh to two straight wins. But does that mean Kenny Pickett’s tenure as the franchise quarterback is over? Maybe, maybe not. Mike Tomlin would not get into those logistics before their Week 18 game.

“I’m just looking at where we are and what we need to do this week,” Tomlin said. “That’s probably more of an end of the year type analysis, man. And we’re on a short week and we’re trying to put together a formula to win this game.”

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives update on which quarterback will start against Ravens
  • 2 ‘New Year’s’ babies born at exact same time at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • Here’s a look at the Steelers’ path to the playoffs after beating the Seahawks
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh trash, recycling collection changes go into effect
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read