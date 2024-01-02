Steelers won’t comment on offseason QB plans

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers are focused on knocking off the Baltimore Ravens, and that means the short-term quarterback option is Mason Rudolph, who led Pittsburgh to two straight wins. But does that mean Kenny Pickett’s tenure as the franchise quarterback is over? Maybe, maybe not. Mike Tomlin would not get into those logistics before their Week 18 game.

“I’m just looking at where we are and what we need to do this week,” Tomlin said. “That’s probably more of an end of the year type analysis, man. And we’re on a short week and we’re trying to put together a formula to win this game.”

