Steelers WR Diontae Johnson dealing with new injury

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson did not practice during the team’s Wednesday practice with a thumb injury he suffered during the team’s 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Mike Tomlin said immediately following the win that the injury occurred at some point in the game but that Johnson returned to the game.

He did not mention Johnson in his Tuesday press conference while running down injuries, but Johnson was nowhere to be found on Wednesday. It is unknown if the injury is severe enough to warrant concern, but Johnson did speak to the media on Wednesday morning, meaning there is a good chance this is just a minor ailment.

Johnson has missed time this season already with a hamstring injury. If he can play and Pat Freiermuth returns, it will be the first time Pittsburgh’s cache of weapons will be on the same football field together since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Since returning from his hamstring injury, Johnson has made several plays that have helped catapult Pittsburgh to victory. The Steelers will hope the injury is minor enough not to worry about. But if he cannot go, Miles Boykin and Calvin Austin III would be set for more action.

