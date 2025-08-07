Steelers wrap up final practice ahead of preseason game; Heyward looks for raise, reports say

LATROBE, Pa. — Thursday marked the final practice in Latrobe for the Steelers ahead of the team’s first preseason game.

Many of the veterans practiced today - but that’s not exactly what we’ll see this weekend.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cam Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet in Latrobe because he wants a raise in a defensive market that was reset this offseason.

With little fanfare, Steelers four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet this summer as he awaits a restructured contract that has not gotten done, per sources.



Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, with $13.45… pic.twitter.com/Wh10LaWbXl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2025

Channel 11 did see Heyward on the practice field today in street clothes.

Cam Heyward is here, in street clothes pic.twitter.com/sobWd8kLqM — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 7, 2025

Throughout these last two weeks, we’ve seen the now 36-year-old in what appeared to be his normal training camp routine.

Heyward has been working through individual drills with the defensive line, while also receiving what appeared to be normal veteran off days.

He also participated in the team’s 11-on-11 drill on the first day of practice back on July 24.

After practice, we spoke with defensive lineman Keeanu Benton about his conversations with his captain.

“I don’t think the communication has changed. He’s come out here, worked his tail off, just in different ways, but he’s still out here being a leader, so I respect him for that. I don’t think it’s a distraction. He still puts his two cents in when it comes to teaching us techniques and stuff like that. So, I don’t feel like it changes for us,” Benton said.

After practice ended, Heyward was signing autographs for some fans.

He declined a request for an interview.

