Steelers’ Zach Frazier gets snubbed in ESPN position rankings list

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

In ESPN’s annual survey that includes voting from league executives, coaches and scouts to help rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, Pittsburgh Steelers second-year center Zach Frazier was left out of the top 10 in the interior offensive lineman category.

Frazier did not even crack the honorable mention list. He was in the ‘others receiving votes’ section list, however.

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey was the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the NFL, followed by Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith and Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who came in at No. 10, was the second-ranked center.

Frazier was tabbed as the third-best center in Pro Football Focus’ recent position rankings, behind only Linderbaum and Humphrey.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group