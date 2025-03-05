Steve Martin, Martin Short bringing ‘The Dukes of Funnytown’ to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their wit, punchlines and decades-long friendship to Pittsburgh this fall.

The comedic duo is bringing “The Dukes of Funnytown” to the Benedum Center on Nov. 21 and 22.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says the show is comedy at its finest and is full of hilarious roasts, self-deprecating humor, and non-stop laughs.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group