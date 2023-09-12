Stifled offense, 3 Nationals homers sink Pirates 6-2

PITTSBURGH — After getting stifled by Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and a two-homer game from CJ Abrams, the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 6-2 at PNC Park on Monday night.

The Pirates’ offense was bested against the veteran left-hander Corbin (10-13) throughout his outing for the Nationals. Corbin limited the Pirates (66-78) to a pair of runs in 6.2 innings and he struck out eight batters.

Bryan Reynolds drove in a run with a base hit up the middle in the second inning. The Pirates didn’t strike again against Corbin until Ji Hwan Bae drove in Miguel Andujar with a two-out double in the sixth.

