Stolen gun among 2 firearms recovered during traffic stop on Pittsburgh’s South Side, police say

PITTSBURGH — Two guns were taken off the streets during a traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s South Side Friday night, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus says deputies on patrol saw an SUV being driven recklessly near the intersection of Spring Street and Arlington Avenue.

Upon stopping the vehicle at a gas station on Arlington Avenue after a brief pursuit, Kraus says deputies identified the driver as Theodore Elliott, 33, of Bellevue.

The deputies realized Elliott was on federal probation and asked him to step out of the SUV. Once out of the vehicle, Kraus says Elliott refused commands and resisted deputies.

Eventually, the deputies were able to search Elliott’s person, finding a handgun on his ankle and a small bag of suspected marijuana. Kraus says Elliott admitted to having a second handgun, which was found in the SUV. That gun was reportedly stolen more than a year ago.

Elliott was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment for eight charges, including drug and firearm violations.

