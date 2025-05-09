SWAT situation unfolds after passenger runs from Lyft, leaves behind stolen gun, police say

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A suspect escaped out the window of a home in Wilkinsburg as a SWAT situation was underway Friday morning.

Police said shortly before midnight, officers pulled over a vehicle that was being used for Lyft. The back seat passenger then ran, leaving behind a stolen gun, investigators said.

Officers then chased him to a home on Evans Avenue.

“The front door had been barricaded from the inside. We had to push the front door and discovered the actor escaped out the side window before we arrived,” said Inspector Wesley McClellan of the Allegheny County Police.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

