Stop signs being added to intersection in Fox Chapel

By WPXI.com News Staff
At the intersection of Guyasuta Road and Fieldvue Lane in Fox Chapel, there is just one stop sign.

Soon, there will be three.

There have been some close calls at the intersection, where it’s difficult to see oncoming traffic as drivers pull out of Fieldvue Lane onto windy Guyasuta Road.

But changes are coming.

Fox Chapel Borough Council voted in favor of making it a three-way stop — putting two stop signs in both directions.

Officials say the sight distance coming off Fieldvue is a safety hazard.

