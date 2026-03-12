Stoppages planned for I-79 in Robinson, Collier Townships this weekend

Intermittent traffic stoppages will affect Interstate 79 in Robinson and Collier townships this Sunday to accommodate utility work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that rolling stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur in both directions.

The stoppages are scheduled to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Crews from the Duquesne Light Company will be performing wire removal work along a specific segment of the highway in Allegheny County.

The affected stretch of the interstate is located between the Carnegie (Exit 57) and I-376 Airport/Pittsburgh (Exit 59 A/B) interchanges.

In addition to the main lanes of I-79, ramp traffic will be impacted during the morning hours. Stoppages will occur for motorists transitioning from both eastbound and westbound I-376 onto southbound I-79.

PennDOT advises motorists to allow extra travel time through Robinson and Collier townships on Sunday morning. Drivers are also urged to use caution when moving through the designated work zones. The scheduled stoppages are weather permitting.

