Storm safety tips offered by Pa. Public Utility Commission

With warmer temperatures comes the chance for powerful summer storms — including the risk of high winds, heavy rain and hail. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds Pennsylvanians of the steps they can take to prepare for storm-related power outages.

The PUC advises giving utility crews ample room to perform their repair work and to use extra care when traveling, watching for utility crews working along streets and roads and slowing down in work areas.

The PUC offers the following tips:

Know your utility hotlines and websites - Save toll-free outage hotlines and website addresses for your electric and natural gas utility, which are listed on monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.

Keep your cell phone charged – A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage.

Secure supplies – Keep necessary food, medicine and other supplies on-hand, including batteries for flashlights.

Call your utility hotline to report outages - Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called.

Keep clear of wires - Do not touch or approach any fallen lines.

Stay away from objects or puddles in contact with downed power lines.

Do not try to remove trees or limbs from power lines.

Pre-charge cell phones or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone as cordless phones will not work without electricity.

Do not call 911 to report power outages – report those to your utility. Calling 911 to report non-emergency issues like service outages can take resources away from other emergencies.

Consider the following tips to help stay safe until power is restored:

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards.

Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. When the power comes back on, it may come back with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can damage equipment.

Leave one light on – After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.

Use generators safely – If you use a generator, do not run it inside a building or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not the electrical system for your home or business, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.

Natural gas appliances can also be impacted by storms:

Check gas appliances – Electric power outages can affect appliances that operate on natural gas. If they do not function properly when power is restored, call a professional for service.

Evacuate if you smell natural gas – Get everyone out of the building immediately.

Leave the door open and do not use phones; do not switch lights or appliances on or off and do not take any other action while inside the building.

Call 911 from a safe location – After you are safely outside, call 911 from your cell phone or a neighboring home or business.

For more information, visit pa.puc.gov.

