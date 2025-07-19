Storms move through the region overnight, could stick around on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Watch out for a rude wake-up call tonight as areas of showers and storms will move through the region in the middle of the night. The line should reach us shortly after midnight and last on and off through early Sunday morning. Heavy rain will be the biggest impact from storms coming through the area.

Sunday morning will see on-and-off showers, but the cold front will sweep through during the afternoon, bringing a better chance of showers. That will keep the threat of storms around as well through late afternoon or early evening.

Humidity drops quickly Sunday night, offering a much more comfortable stretch of weather through Monday and most of Tuesday. Overnight lows by Tuesday morning will drop to lowest levels since early June.

