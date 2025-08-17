Storms, strong winds possible this evening; more pleasant weather to start the work week

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be very warm and humid, with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible through early evening.

Strong winds are possible along with lightning and downpours. Make sure to stay weather aware. If thunder roars, move indoors!

The start of the work week will be pleasant with lower humidity and highs near average in the low 80s. Tuesday will be much warmer and slightly more humid; highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

It’ll be very humid Wednesday with the chance for showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening.

