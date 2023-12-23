Stowe Township police looking for missing teenager

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Stowe Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

According to police, Anasjae Avent, 16, was last seen on Dec. 21 in Stowe Township.

Avent, who’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds, was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, tie-dye pants and black Nike sandals.

Police said Avent’s hair may have gold in it now.

Family said they believe Avent is somewhere in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Anyone with information on Avent’s whereabouts is asking to call Stowe Township police at 412-331-4043.

