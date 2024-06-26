Stowe Township police searching for missing endangered woman

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Stowe Township are asking for help from the public while they are looking for a missing endangered woman.

Officials say Da’Monica Davis has not been seen in two days. It’s unclear where she was last seen or what she was last seen wearing.

Davis suffers from mental health problems and depression, police said.

Anyone who sees Davis should call 911.

