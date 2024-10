SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Shaler Township is closed due to a downed pole and wires, police announced Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wible Run Riad is closed between Marzolf Road and the Shaler Area High School.

Police said Duquesne Light crews are working in the area.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

