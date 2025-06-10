Stretch of sunny, warm weather moves in on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — A stretch of sunny, warmer weather will finally give us a chance to dry out.

Clouds will fade through the day on Tuesday, giving way to more sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s.

The dry weather sticks around through Friday. Take advantage of the great outdoor weather and wrap up the outdoor projects put on hold because of several days of rain.

If you are heading to the U.S. Open at Oakmont, be sure to grab the sunscreen and a hat as the UV Index is expected to climb into the high range with the threat of sunburn in as little as 20 minutes.

Clearing skies late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning will give you a chance to catch a glimpse of the last full moon of spring, the full “Strawberry Moon,” which reaches its peak Wednesday morning, June 11, at 3:45 a.m.

