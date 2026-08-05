‘Striving for change’: Pittsburgh residents meet with first responders during National Night Out

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Pittsburgh met with first responders during multiple National Night Out events on Tuesday.

Channel 11 visited an event in Bedford Dwellings where people gathered to build relations with Pittsburgh police officers, firefighters and medics.

It was one of at least 30 gatherings city-wide.

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Even Mayor Corey O’Connor joined the dozens of people in attendance.

Community advocates say not only is the “night out” a chance to build relationships with first responders, but it is also a way to get people interested in improving the neighborhood.

Antoine Bailey, from the Hill District, said he hoped the positive energy could spread to her neighborhood too.

“The Hill District has been striving for change -- change for the good. We have a lot of good people in our committee that’s helping bring a positive change to the Hill District,” Bailey said.

The event in Bedford Dwellings was hosted by the Zone 2 Public Safety Council.

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