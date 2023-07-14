Strong storms cause damage, knock out power in Pittsburgh region

City crews are keeping busy after storms Thursday snapped several trees, leaving a lot to clean up.

“Bang, it hit the bedroom...in comes the tree and me and the dog, we had to run.”

Ranelle Touchstone is pretty rattled as she looks at the mess in her Manchester backyard.

You can see a burnt part of the tree trunk struck by lightning. She says it all happened so fast. She said she saw lightning, heard a crack, then looked out the window and saw the tree.

Other parts of Allegheny County saw 50-mile-per-hour winds around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A street in Brookline was blocked as Duquesne worked to repair a live power line taken down by fallen trees. On Norwich and Ardsley avenues, a tree was knocked into a car, destroying a back window.

Pittsburgh Public Works crews removed about a dozen trees from streets throughout the city. Just after 1 p.m. Friday, Duquesne Light said they were working to restore power to about 1,500 customers.

