Strong winds blew over concrete tower at construction site of new Pittsburgh music venue

PITTSBURGH — Strong storms on Tuesday caused significant damage around the Pittsburgh region, and we’ve learned the high winds collapsed a concrete tower at a construction site near PPG Paints Arena.

A video posted on TikTok appears to show a concrete tower collapse on the future site of a music venue in the Lower Hill District, Citizens Live at The Wylie.

In a statement, Rick Scott, the general contractor for the construction site, confirmed that the “near-hurricane force winds” during the powerful storms on Tuesday caused a “braced concrete masonry stair shaft to blow over.”

Scott said no one was hurt when the tower collapsed.

Logan Street is closed while crews assess the site and clean up.

