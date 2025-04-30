Strong winds tear roof off historic Beaver County church

FRANKFORT SPRING BOROUGH, Pa. — A congregation is weighing its options after the church roof was torn off during Tuesday’s powerful storm.

Frankfort Presbyterian Church has sat along Route 18 in Frankfort Springs Borough, Beaver County since 1790.

Wednesday afternoon, crews had already installed a temporary fix over the gaping hole.

“It was really surprising. I saw it on a picture first. I brought my other out. There were a bunch of church poeple here at that point but really nothing we could do,” a longtime member told Channel 11.

It’s just another bump in the road. The roof was replaced after a lightning strike and fire in 2007.

“Should you just give up and do it in the basement and forget about the rest of it? Just one of those things,” he said.

The membership has shrunk over the years, but the building is a community landmark.

“It not being there would be a big shock. It’s part of the community. People still get married here. There are still baptisms.”

The roof is insured.

The good news here is that there was minimal damage to the sanctuary. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service should go on as scheduled.

