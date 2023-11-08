Student brings suspected narcotic to Belle Vernon elementary school

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — An elementary school student in Westmoreland County brought a suspected narcotic with them to class Wednesday morning.

Belle Vernon Area School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool sent a letter to families, notifying them of the incident at Marion Elementary School.

Glasspool said a fourth-grade student showed a teacher a clear plastic bag that had a cut red straw and white powdery residue within the straw. The teacher immediately seized the bag and contacted the School Resource Officer.

The bag’s contents were not immediately identified but suspected to be an illegal or regulated narcotic. The items were taken to the county lab for testing.

Glasspool said the student did not take the bus to school and went directly to the teacher upon entering the building.

All students in the classroom received a wellness check and the school has contacted all families involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group