Students hold walkout at Pittsburgh school against ICE

PITTSBURGH — A group of Pittsburgh students held a demonstration against ICE on Wednesday.
Students worked with school leaders to organize a demonstration at Pittsburgh Allderdice High School.
One student carried a sign that read, “Immigrants Make America.”
“Pittsburgh Public Schools respects students’ rights to engage in lawful, peaceful expression while prioritizing student safety and maintaining a secure learning environment,” a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.
The demonstration was safely wrapped up and students were dispersed as of 3:30 p.m.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group