Students hold walkout at Pittsburgh school against ICE

PITTSBURGH — A group of Pittsburgh students held a demonstration against ICE on Wednesday.

Students worked with school leaders to organize a demonstration at Pittsburgh Allderdice High School.

One student carried a sign that read, “Immigrants Make America.”

“Pittsburgh Public Schools respects students’ rights to engage in lawful, peaceful expression while prioritizing student safety and maintaining a secure learning environment,” a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

The demonstration was safely wrapped up and students were dispersed as of 3:30 p.m.

