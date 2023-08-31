Students at Sto-Rox Primary Center receive backpacks filled with school supplies

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Students at the Sto-Rox Primary Center got backpacks filled with school supplies for the new year on Wednesday.

The Kids in Need Foundation said it handed out more than 400 backpacks.

The foundation said giveaways like this ease the burden on teachers to provide school supplies.

