Study: Pittsburgh’s entrepreneurs are nation’s second-youngest by city on average

PITTSBURGH — A new study that ranks cities by the lowest average age of entrepreneurs across the nation’s 50 largest metro areas has found that Pittsburgh ranks among the highest in the country.

According to an analysis by online financial platform provider LendingTree, the average age of an entrepreneur in Pittsburgh is 34.15 years, ranking the city at spot No. 2 and bested only marginally by the average entrepreneur age of 34.13 years as seen in the Salt Lake City, Utah, metro. Cleveland came in at spot No. 3 with an average entrepreneur age of 34.27 years.

