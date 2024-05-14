Summer 2024 Fish-for-Free Days announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has announced dates for the 2024 Fish-for-Free Days.

On Sunday, May 26, and Thursday, July 4, residents and non-residents of Pennsylvania can legally fish without a license.

Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required on these dates.

All other regulations will still apply.

Click here for more information.

