Summer heat and humidity is about to pick up

Get ready for the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer.

Heat and humidity will take over the area this week with temperatures topping 90 degrees in many areas by Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Friday. Humidity will also skyrocket with dew points in the lower 70s the second half of the week. That high level of moisture will give the air a very sticky, very heavy feel and send the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. A few areas will see the heat index top 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Heat advisories may be needed for parts of the area for the end of the week. So plan now to adjust your outdoor work to the early morning or late evening during the coolest part of the day. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are staying cool and keep an eye on pets.

A few pop up showers or a stray storm may pop up from time to time, but it won’t be enough to cool us off.

