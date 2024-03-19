Local

Summer Lee presents $1M check to Allegheny YMCA

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Summer Lee presents $1M check to Allegheny County YMCA Congresswoman Summer Lee presented a federal grant to the Allegheny County YMCA in Pittsburgh’s North Shore. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Congresswoman Summer Lee presented a federal grant to the Allegheny YMCA in Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Monday.

Lee noted that it is time to invest in the necessary upgrades at the facility to ensure continued accessibility and expanded programs.

She added access to the YMCA has provided tangible benefits like improved health outcomes and increased independence.

The check was for $1 million.

The funding was part of a $12 million in community project funding earmarked for our region included in this year’s federal budget.

“We know that this funding is going to support various projects addressing infrastructure, hunger, homelessness and blight -- and efforts against anti-semitism and discrimination,” said Lee.

In all, the YMCA is seeking $23 million to begin the rehabilitation project.

