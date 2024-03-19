Summer Lee presents $1M check to Allegheny YMCA

PITTSBURGH — Congresswoman Summer Lee presented a federal grant to the Allegheny YMCA in Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Monday.

Lee noted that it is time to invest in the necessary upgrades at the facility to ensure continued accessibility and expanded programs.

She added access to the YMCA has provided tangible benefits like improved health outcomes and increased independence.

The check was for $1 million.

The funding was part of a $12 million in community project funding earmarked for our region included in this year’s federal budget.

“We know that this funding is going to support various projects addressing infrastructure, hunger, homelessness and blight -- and efforts against anti-semitism and discrimination,” said Lee.

In all, the YMCA is seeking $23 million to begin the rehabilitation project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group