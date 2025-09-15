Summer-like temperatures continue through the week

PITTSBURGH — The extended dry stretch continues through the week, and so do above-average high temperatures.

Sun and a few passing clouds are expected this afternoon; highs will rise to the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will still be pleasant in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The next chance for rain is possible during the weekend, but shower chances may be limited.

