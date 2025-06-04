Summer-like temperatures, hazy skies from wildfire smoke continue on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday will look and feel more like summer, so have a spot to cool off.

Temperatures will jump into the upper 80s and humidity will also be on the rise, making it feel a few degrees hotter.

Wildfire smoke will give us another day of hazy sunshine and air quality will once again be in the “moderate” range, which could cause problems for those who are unusually sensitive to respiratory ailments.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return midday Thursday through Saturday and could bring heavy downpours.

