Summer-like warmth lasts for 2 more days, then rain moves in

PITTSBURGH — Two more days of summer sun and warmth before autumn finally starts to settle into the area.

Sunday and Monday will both be dry and unseasonably warm with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs will push into the lower to mid-80s, and you’ll notice a tinge more mugginess on Monday.

Showers arrive on Tuesday, evolving into a steadier rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Much of the area will see at least a half an inch of rain through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures cool drastically by Wednesday, with highs in the 60s for much of the latter part of the week.

