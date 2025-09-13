Summer-like warmth in Pittsburgh continues through the weekend

PITTSBURGH — More dry days are ahead, and summer-like warmth continues for the next week or so.

Some clouds move in later on Saturday, but no rain is expected. Highs will be well into the 80s Saturday and Sunday, but Sunday comes with much more sunshine.

The extended dry stretch likely continues into much of next week, with much of our area being very dry or in a moderate drought.

