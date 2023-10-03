Summer-like weather mid-week with highs into the 80s

PITTSBURGH — It will feel a lot more like early July than early October the next several days with highs popping into the 80s through Thursday.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible early, but overall fog should be limited. Watch for sun glare though, which could slow your morning drive.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

A powerful system will bring showers back into the area later this week along with cooler temperatures. In fact, highs Saturday could be nearly 30 degrees colder than the early part of the week.

