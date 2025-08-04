Sun, clouds with temps rising to low to mid 80s

PITTSBURGH — There will be sun and clouds this afternoon, with temperatures rising near average to the low to mid-80s.

A hazy sky is possible from time to time due to wildfire smoke from Canada. There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for areas north in Venango, Forest and Mercer counties through midnight tonight. As of right now, air quality concerns are not expected farther south of these locations through this afternoon. The wildfire smoke forecast will be monitored check back for the latest.

There may be air quality issues north of I-80 today where near-surface concentrations of smoke from Canadian fires will be higher. An Air Quality Alert runs through midnight and mainly encompasses those sensitive to respiratory issues. pic.twitter.com/EIFvrq8dvA — Adis Juklo (@ajukloWPXI) August 4, 2025

High clouds may enter the forecast by the middle part of the week with slightly more humid conditions near the end of next week. The weekend will turn much hotter with high beck near 90 degrees by Sunday. The next best chance for rain may not come until early next week.

