Sunday brings heat, rising humidity

PITTSBURGH — We’re down into the 50s again this morning after a nice bounce back yesterday. You’ll notice it turns warmer and more humid this afternoon as temperatures head back to the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It’ll be humid too, but a front will sag south and cool us back near average for Tuesday and Wednesday. With the front lingering nearby, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us won’t see a drop of rain through mid-week.

We may see another brief surge in heat for Thursday and Friday as temperatures make another run toward 90.

